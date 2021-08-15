SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Waterloo

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Elections Canada

This riding encompasses its namesake, the City of Waterloo, as well as the part of the City of Kitchener that’s lying north of the Canadian National Railway and northeast of the Conestoga Parkway.

Incumbent Liberal MP Bardish Chagger was elected to represent this riding for a second term in 2019.

Chagger won by a large margin, as Conservative candidate Jerry Zhang garnered 24.5 per cent of the vote, and NDP candidate Lori Campbell received less than 16 per cent of the vote.

Waterloo is home to 110,134 residents, including 88,927 registered voters.

Immigrants make up roughly 25 per cent of the population. Popular countries of origin as of late include China, India and Iran. Mandarin and German are some of the most popular non-official mother tongues in the region.

CANDIDATES:

Liberal: Bardish Chagger (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

