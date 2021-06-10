Interior residents can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

It was only three months ago that Interior Health’s phone lines were jammed as people tried to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.
Now, COVID-19 vaccines are plentiful enough, and enough people have been vaccinated that Interior residents can get a first dose of a vaccine without making an appointment at all.
The health authority announced Thursday it is adding drop-in hours at COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and teens.
The health authority says the drop-in immunizations are for first doses only, people waiting for a second dose will be contacted when it’s their turn to book.
In Kelowna, drop-in vaccinations are occurring at Trinity Church hall at 1905 Springfield Rd. between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Full details of all the drop-in clinics are available here.
The province said on Thursday that 72 per cent of British Columbians over the age of 12 have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The health authority has been trying to make it as easy as possible for residents to get their first dose of vaccine.
This week it also launched two mobile drop-in clinics that are headed to areas far from established clinics and to areas with lower vaccination rates.
The schedule for the mobile clinics is available here.
