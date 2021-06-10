Interior residents can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

Send this page to someone via email

It was only three months ago that Interior Health’s phone lines were jammed as people tried to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, COVID-19 vaccines are plentiful enough, and enough people have been vaccinated that Interior residents can get a first dose of a vaccine without making an appointment at all.

The health authority announced Thursday it is adding drop-in hours at COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and teens.

The health authority says the drop-in immunizations are for first doses only, people waiting for a second dose will be contacted when it’s their turn to book.

In Kelowna, drop-in vaccinations are occurring at Trinity Church hall at 1905 Springfield Rd. between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Full details of all the drop-in clinics are available here.

The province said on Thursday that 72 per cent of British Columbians over the age of 12 have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority has been trying to make it as easy as possible for residents to get their first dose of vaccine.

This week it also launched two mobile drop-in clinics that are headed to areas far from established clinics and to areas with lower vaccination rates.

The schedule for the mobile clinics is available here.

