SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Interior residents can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 6:37 pm
Larry Lafond gets vaccinated at a clinic in Sicamous. Interior Health has set up drop-in hours at vaccine clinics for those needing a first dose. View image in full screen
Larry Lafond gets vaccinated at a clinic in Sicamous. Interior Health has set up drop-in hours at vaccine clinics for those needing a first dose. Megan Turcato

It was only three months ago that Interior Health’s phone lines were jammed as people tried to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, COVID-19 vaccines are plentiful enough, and enough people have been vaccinated that Interior residents can get a first dose of a vaccine without making an appointment at all.

The health authority announced Thursday it is adding drop-in hours at COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and teens.

Read more: COVID-19: Interior Health launches mobile immunization clinics

The health authority says the drop-in immunizations are for first doses only, people waiting for a second dose will be contacted when it’s their turn to book.

In Kelowna, drop-in vaccinations are occurring at Trinity Church hall at 1905 Springfield Rd. between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Full details of all the drop-in clinics are available here.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health launches mobile immunization clinics' Interior Health launches mobile immunization clinics
Interior Health launches mobile immunization clinics

The province said on Thursday that 72 per cent of British Columbians over the age of 12 have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority has been trying to make it as easy as possible for residents to get their first dose of vaccine.

Read more: B.C. could nearly wipe out COVID-19 by September with 70% contact rate and high vaccine uptake: officials

This week it also launched two mobile drop-in clinics that are headed to areas far from established clinics and to areas with lower vaccination rates.

The schedule for the mobile clinics is available here.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Okanagan residents report challenges booking vaccines' Okanagan residents report challenges booking vaccines
Okanagan residents report challenges booking vaccines – Mar 9, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagInterior Health tagImmunization tagCOVID-19 vaccine clinic tagdrop-in vaccine tagDrop-In Vaccine Clinic Interior Health tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers