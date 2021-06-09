COVID-19: Interior Health launches mobile immunization clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Two mobile clinics are hitting the road as part of Interior Health’s ongoing drive to immunize as many regional residents as possible.

The health agency says the clinics will travel to rural and remote communities, and areas with lower vaccination rates.

“We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“These two mobile clinics are heading out on a road trip that will make it easier for many people in the Interior to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home community.”

View image in full screen One of Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics was in Cherryville on Tuesday. Megan Turcato / Global News

According to Interior Health, one mobile immunization clinic will travel through communities in the South Okanagan, Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay, making initial stops in Big White, Peachland, Okanagan Falls, Hedley and Princeton.

The second mobile clinic will travel through the North Okanagan plus the Thompson, Cariboo and Shuswap regions, with stops first in Cherryville, Lumby, the Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland and Armstrong.

All told, Interior Health says the two clinics will stop in more than 40 communities.

The health agency says the clinics will focus on providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people who are 12 and older. Appointments at the clinics along the way will not be required.

To see when and what community the mobile immunization clinics will be visiting, visit the Interior Health website.

