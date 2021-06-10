B.C. to present latest COVID-19 modelling data as Step 2 deadline looms

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor is expected to outline how close the province is to moving towards Step 2 of its restart plan.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will present the province’s latest set of modelling data at 3 p.m. The presentation will be carried live here on the Global BC website and on BC1.

Step 2 of B.C.’s restart plan is set to start on June 15 at the earliest. It includes outdoor personal gatherings of up to 50 people, kids playdates indoors, indoor seated gatherings of up to 50 people with a COVID-19 safety plan in place, and the opening of movie theatres.

It also includes lifting the ban on recreational travel across B.C.

1:40 Is B.C. on track for second stage of COVID-19 restart plan? Is B.C. on track for second stage of COVID-19 restart plan?

If the province transitions to Step 2, liquor can be served at licensed establishments until midnight and banquet halls can operate with limited capacity and a COVID-19 safety plan.

Indoor high-intensity group exercise would be allowed with reduced capacity along with indoor games and practices for both adults and youth group/team sports. Outdoor sports can have up to 50 spectators.

Moving to the next step is based on immunizations and transmission of the virus.

8:49 Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement – May 25, 2021

When the province announced the restart plan on May 25 the rolling seven-day average for daily cases was 329. The seven-day average is now at 168 cases.

At the time the plan was announced, there were 301 people in hospital with COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there were 195. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU has gone down from 93 to 47.

Immunizations are another crucial metric. The province said Wednesday that 74.5 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, well above the threshold needed for moving to Step 2.

