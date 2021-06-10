Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No public risk following suspicious death investigation in southern Alberta: RCMP

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:37 pm
RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths at a home in Coaldale, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths at a home in Coaldale, Alta. Danica Ferris/Global News

Autopsies have been completed in a suspicious death investigation in southern Alberta.

On June 3, RCMP officers were called to a home in Coaldale after neighbours said they hadn’t seen any activity at the home in a significant amount of time.

Police entered the home and found a man and woman in “a state of decomposition,” according to the RCMP.

Read more: RCMP investigating deaths of 2 people found inside Coaldale home as suspicious

At the time, RCMP said the circumstances around the deaths were believed to be suspicious.

In an update early Thursday afternoon, RCMP said autopsies have determined that the death of the 63-year-old man is not criminal in nature. RCMP said the death of the 90-year-old woman was undetermined.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no suspects are being sought and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP said they would not provide any further updates on the incident.

The town of Coaldale is located about 15 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagsouthern alberta tagcoaldale tagCoaldale RCMP tagCoaldale deaths tagCoaldale suspicious death investigation tagCoaldale suspicious deaths tagSouthern Alberta suspicious deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers