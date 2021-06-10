No public risk following suspicious death investigation in southern Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Autopsies have been completed in a suspicious death investigation in southern Alberta.

On June 3, RCMP officers were called to a home in Coaldale after neighbours said they hadn’t seen any activity at the home in a significant amount of time.

Police entered the home and found a man and woman in “a state of decomposition,” according to the RCMP.

At the time, RCMP said the circumstances around the deaths were believed to be suspicious.

In an update early Thursday afternoon, RCMP said autopsies have determined that the death of the 63-year-old man is not criminal in nature. RCMP said the death of the 90-year-old woman was undetermined.

Police said no suspects are being sought and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP said they would not provide any further updates on the incident.

The town of Coaldale is located about 15 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.