COVID-19: 3 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Central East Correctional Centre outbreak drops to 7 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while the jurisdiction’s active cases continued its gradual decline.

The new cases were all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There were also nine more resolved cases, now at 2,016 cumulative since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The resolved cases make up 95.2 per cent of the 2,116 cases since the pandemic’s beginning

That leaves the number of active cases at 38, down from 42 on Wednesday. A week ago on June 3 there were 78 active cases. The current cases include 27 in the Kawarthas (down by four), nine in Northumberland County (unchanged) and two in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit also reported 764 variant cases on Wednesday, up two from Wednesday. Variant cases include 393 in the Kawarthas (unchanged), 335 in Northumberland County (two more) and 36 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving two active outbreaks:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Wednesday, June 9, there are seven active cases among inmates, down from 46 on June 3.

At least 10 staff members have also tested positive, the health unit reported Wednesday afternoon.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data for Thursday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 77 — unchanged since Monday. Four people are currently in an area hospital (down one since Wednesday), with four in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Thursday (unchanged since Tuesday’s update).