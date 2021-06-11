Menu

Canada

Vigil, prayer for victims of London, Ont. attack to take place at Hamilton city hall Saturday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 7:26 pm
Hundreds of Hamiltonians showed their support for four victims of a recent vehicle attack in London, Ont. The vigil and sanctioned prayer service was at Bayfront Park on Wednesday June 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Hundreds of Hamiltonians showed their support for four victims of a recent vehicle attack in London, Ont. The vigil and sanctioned prayer service was at Bayfront Park on Wednesday June 10, 2021. Global News

Hamiltonians plan to show their support on Saturday for the victims of the vehicle attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in a vigil at city hall.

Java Mirza, president of the Muslim Association of Hamilton, told Global News that the event was organized in cooperation with several of the city’s mosques and will run for about an hour starting at 1 p.m.

“All the people who wish to come, please do so. Just wear your mask and keep social distancing,” Mirza said.

The vigil will be the second sanctioned prayer service after an organized gathering by young Muslims in the city took place on Wednesday near the waterfront at Bayfront Park.

Read more: Suspect in London, Ont. vehicle attack to return to court June 14

Hundreds of Hamiltonians showed their support for the victims Salman Afzaal, 46; Madiha Salman, 44; Yumna Afzaal, 15; and Talat Afzaal, 74, all of whom were killed after police say a pickup truck intentionally mounted the sidewalk and struck the family.

Fayez Afzaal, 9, was the lone survivor.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Click to play video: 'Court appearance for suspect in London, Ont. truck attack' Court appearance for suspect in London, Ont. truck attack
Court appearance for suspect in London, Ont. truck attack

No additional charges were laid during Thursday’s brief court appearance, during which Veltman connected virtually from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. The next date set for Monday, June 14.

Hamilton police will be implementing road closures and installing temporary barriers in downtown in advance of a planned vigil.

Read more: Supporters and members of Hamilton’s Muslim community attend vigil and prayer in Bayfront Park

The road closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the following locations:

  • Main St W between Bay St and MacNab St
  • Summers Lane between King St W and Main St W
  • Jackson St between MacNab St and City Hall parking lot

The lower level of the city hall parking lot will also be closed and downtown HSR bus routes are expected to be impacted.

