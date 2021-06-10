Menu

Crime

Frontenac OPP investigate sudden death south of Sydenham, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 12:12 pm
OPP are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home on Railton Road last week. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home on Railton Road last week. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are investigating a sudden death south of Sydenham, Ont.

According to police, Frontenac OPP, firefighters and emergency medical services crews were called to a home on Railton Road the afternoon of June 4.

Read more: Kingston police investigate sudden death on Stephen Street

OPP say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time, and OPP would not provide any further information.

Trending Stories

Police say the cause of the death is still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay' Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay
Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay – Jun 1, 2021
