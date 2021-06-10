Frontenac OPP investigate sudden death south of Sydenham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a sudden death south of Sydenham, Ont.

According to police, Frontenac OPP, firefighters and emergency medical services crews were called to a home on Railton Road the afternoon of June 4.

OPP say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time, and OPP would not provide any further information.

Police say the cause of the death is still under investigation.

