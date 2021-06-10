SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 11:22 am
People wait in line for a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wait in line for a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 189 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and eight more virus-related deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by six from Wednesday to 251. Of those, 64 patients are in the intensive care unit, an increase of four from the day before.

Health officials say only one of the eight deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the province now stands at 11,166.

Read more: No more orange or red zones in Quebec starting June 14

Quebec has reported more than 372,476 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 359,104 individuals have recovered.

Trending Stories

The province saw 84,936 doses of the vaccine administered on Wednesday and 2,777 doses were added to the toll from before June 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December 2020 is over 6.3 million.

Click to play video: 'Quebec high school students will be allowed to celebrate prom' Quebec high school students will be allowed to celebrate prom
