Quebec reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Quebec is reporting 189 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and eight more virus-related deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by six from Wednesday to 251. Of those, 64 patients are in the intensive care unit, an increase of four from the day before.

Health officials say only one of the eight deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the province now stands at 11,166.

Quebec has reported more than 372,476 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 359,104 individuals have recovered.

The province saw 84,936 doses of the vaccine administered on Wednesday and 2,777 doses were added to the toll from before June 9.

The total number of shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December 2020 is over 6.3 million.