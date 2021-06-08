Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 8 2021 9:46am
01:02

Schools ease mask restrictions

The heat wave hitting the city has led to a less restrictive mask wearing policy for students in classrooms. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story

