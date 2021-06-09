COVID June 9 2021 7:52pm 02:01 COVID-19: Quebec gives green light to school proms Quebec is allowing for high school proms to be held as of July 8 but as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, not everyone is celebrating. Mixed reaction to Quebec’s decision to authorize high school proms <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936637/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?