Environment

Black bear sightings reported in north end of Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 9:33 am
A file image of a black bear. Police in Lindsay are investigating reports of a black bear in the north end of town. View image in full screen
A file image of a black bear. Police in Lindsay are investigating reports of a black bear in the north end of town. Global News file

Residents in the north end of Lindsay reported a black bear sighting on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, several reports say the bear was seen in the area of Orchard Park Road and Sanderling Crescent.

Police have been deployed to the area to search for the animal and have contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Read more: How to prepare before encountering a bear

“If seen, do not approach the bear and call police at 705-324-5252 or 911,” police issued in a statement.

In a tweet at 8:25 a.m., Insp. Kirk Robertson said he received another report that the bear had moved into a wooded area in the north end.

There have been a number of black bear sightings recently in Peterborough’s west end as well.

Click to play video: 'Black bear sightings in Peterborough’s West End' Black bear sightings in Peterborough’s West End
Black bear sightings in Peterborough’s West End – May 28, 2021
