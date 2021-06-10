Menu

Comments

Crime

Man suffers critical injuries in Temple stabbing: Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 8:30 am
A man was found suffering from stab wounds on Templemont Road Northeast at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A man was found suffering from stab wounds on Templemont Road Northeast at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Global News

Calgary police say a man was badly injured in a stabbing in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Templemont Road Northeast at around 1 a.m. for reports of a man injured and bleeding on the road.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

