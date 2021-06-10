Man suffers critical injuries in Temple stabbing: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a man was badly injured in a stabbing in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Templemont Road Northeast at around 1 a.m. for reports of a man injured and bleeding on the road.

Read more: Calgary police investigating early morning stabbing in northeast

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement