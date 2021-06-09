Menu

Comments

Crime

Regina man charged with aggravated assault following stabbing: police

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:24 pm
A Regina man has been charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, after an altercation in the 1000 block of Wallace Street Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Regina man has been charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, after an altercation in the 1000 block of Wallace Street Wednesday. Dave Parsons / Global News

A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing Wednesday morning.

The Regina Police Service was called to the 1000 block of Wallace Street for a report of a weapons offence at around 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Regina woman faces charges of forcible confinement, assault, police say

Police found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation.

Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene and transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Death turns assault into Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2021, police say

Jacob Henderson, of Regina, has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a probation officer.

Henderson’s first scheduled court appearance was at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

