Regina man charged with aggravated assault following stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing Wednesday morning.

The Regina Police Service was called to the 1000 block of Wallace Street for a report of a weapons offence at around 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation.

Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene and transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacob Henderson, of Regina, has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a probation officer.

Henderson’s first scheduled court appearance was at 2 p.m. Wednesday.