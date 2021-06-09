SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 25 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Fully vaccinated Ontario long-term care residents can now go on day or overnight trips' Fully vaccinated Ontario long-term care residents can now go on day or overnight trips
WATCH: Ontario’s long-term care home residents can also enjoy brief hugs with family even if they aren’t yet fully vaccinated. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,102, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,732, 137 of which are active.

Read more: Canada easing COVID-19 hotel quarantine, isolation rules for fully vaccinated: source

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Penetanguishene, two are in Gravenhurst, two are in Springwater and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth and Tay Township.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 59.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 8.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, daily case count lowest since late September

Of the region’s total 12,102 coronavirus cases, 93 per cent — or 11,211 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 411 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 537,487, including 8,920 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of Ontario businesses to remain under COVID-19 restrictions Friday' Thousands of Ontario businesses to remain under COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Thousands of Ontario businesses to remain under COVID-19 restrictions Friday
