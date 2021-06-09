COVID-19: 25 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,102, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,732, 137 of which are active.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Penetanguishene, two are in Gravenhurst, two are in Springwater and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth and Tay Township.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 59.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 8.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,102 coronavirus cases, 93 per cent — or 11,211 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 411 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 537,487, including 8,920 deaths.

