COVID-19: Active cases in Saskatchewan drop below 1,000

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time this year in Saskatchewan.

The province said Wednesday that 938 cases are considered active, the lowest number of active cases in Saskatchewan since Nov. 7, 2020.

The drop comes after Saskatchewan reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly four months.

Health officials reported 57 new cases on Wednesday, the second-lowest total in 2021 since 56 were reported on Feb. 24. Most of the new cases were reported in Saskatoon (21) and Regina (12).

It brings total cases in Saskatchewan to 47,574 since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number fell to 87 — 7.1 per 100,000 — continuing its downward trend. The average is at its lowest point since Nov. 7, 2020, when the seven-day average was 85.

One new COVID-19-related death was also recorded in the province, a person in their 50s from the central west zone. It brings the death toll to 552.

Another 171 recoveries were reported, bringing total recoveries to 46,084.

Health officials said 109 people are receiving treatment in hospital, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 11,463 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan.

Vaccinations

The total number of vaccinations administered in Saskatchewan continues to rise.

Health officials said 12,528 doses were administered on Tuesday, being the total number to 828,652.

Of the new doses, 2.668 were first doses.

Officials said 68 per cent of residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose, while 65 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received their first dose.

Saskatchewan will move to Step 3 of its reopening roadmap once 70 per cent of the populated aged 18 and older have received their first vaccination and at least three weeks have passed since the implementation of Step 2.

Step 2 starts on June 20 with the loosening of a number of health measures, including public and private gathering sizes.

The province said all public health measures, including masking in public places, will be lifted once 70 per cent of the populated aged 12 and older have received their first vaccination and at least three weeks have passed since the implementation of Step 2.