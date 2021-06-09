City of Toronto opening 10 outdoor pools on June 12 as province enters reopening plan

As southern Ontario continues to experience sweltering temperatures, City of Toronto staff will be opening 10 outdoor pools early in an effort to provide relief for residents.

With an easing of restrictions surrounding outdoor amenities when Ontario enters the first phase of the provincewide reopening plan on Friday, officials announced pools at these 10 parks and community centres will be accessible to the public: Alex Duff (779 Crawford St.), Monarch Park (115 Felstead Ave.), Heron Park (292 Manse Rd.), Grandravine (23 Grandravine Dr.), McGregor (2231 Lawrence Ave. E.), Parkway Forest (59 Forest Manor Rd.), Pine Point (15 Grierson Rd.), Riverdale Park (550 Broadview Ave.), Sunnyside-Gus Ryder (1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.) and West Mall (380 The West Mall).

The remaining outdoor pools will open to the public on June 19. All of the pools will close for the season on Labour Day (Sept. 6). However, when it comes to wading pools, those will operate between June 30 and Sept. 5.

In response to concerns about overcrowding and COVID-19, residents will need to book 45-minute swim appointments on the City of Toronto’s website.

Each outdoor pool will operate at 25 per cent of its approved capacity “to ensure adequate space for physical distancing,” officials said.

The first round of swim reservations will be released at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Each week slots will be added to the website every Thursday at 8 a.m. For those who don’t have internet, there will be a limited number of appointments held back. Those slots will be available at each open outdoor pool on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to book online, residents will need to create accounts on the site and when visiting contact information will need to be provided.

City of Toronto outdoor pools will begin to open this weekend. News release: https://t.co/tkegoVcUEx pic.twitter.com/YzF60UpKYW — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 9, 2021

