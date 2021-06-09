Word on new COVID-19 public health orders in Manitoba expected Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are expected to announce the latest changes to the province’s COVID-19 public health orders Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, and the province’s chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Earlier this week Roussin said any changes to the province’s current health orders, set to expire this weekend, are likely to be slight.

1:11 Manitoba announces $2-million lottery to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccine Manitoba announces $2-million lottery to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccine

But he hinted government may consider allowing outdoor gatherings.

Manitobans have been under tight restrictions on social gatherings during the pandemic’s third wave.

Any get-togethers between people from different households — indoors or out — have been forbidden, although there’s been a limited exemption for people who live alone.

Restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery services. Cinemas, gyms and museums are closed, and students in some areas, including Winnipeg and Brandon, have switched to remote learning.

0:31 Roussin encourages vaccinated Manitobans to follow rules, hints at targeted reopening based on status Roussin encourages vaccinated Manitobans to follow rules, hints at targeted reopening based on status

The restrictions, along with ongoing vaccination efforts, have been credited for helping cut daily case counts from a peak last month of more than 600.

Daily case numbers have fallen in recent days — 237 new infections were reported Tuesday — but Roussin has said hospitals remain strained, with dozens of intensive care patients sent to other provinces to free up bed space.

“We’re not in a position to significantly loosen anything right now,” Roussin said Monday.

“We know the outdoor settings are less risky, so we … can consider something like that about the outdoor settings.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

