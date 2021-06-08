Manitoba reports 237 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another two Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and health officials say 237 more people have fallen ill with the virus.

The province’s latest victims include man in his 80s from the Winnipeg Health region and a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern Health region linked to the the Alpha variant, the strain that first emerged in the UK previously referred to as B.1.1.7.

The majority of the new cases — 144 — were found in the Winnipeg area. Another 42 were reported in the Southern Health region, 21 were found in the Northern Health region, 17 were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 13 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

Three previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections, leaving Manitoba’s total case count at 53,153. Of those cases, 3,836 infections remain active, according to provincial health data.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12 per cent provincially and 12.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Since March 2020, 1,079 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.