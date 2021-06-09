More vaccine doses en route to Manitoba: task force

Manitoba will be receiving more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

The bulk of the shipments, just under 88,000, will be Pfizer shots, with roughly 18,000 doses of Moderna and 7,500 AstraZeneca also on the way.

The province is also expanding vaccine eligibility to anyone who received a first dose on or before May 4.

Story continues below advertisement

While the province recommends Manitobans receive the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for both doses, the vaccines are conisdered equivalent, and you can book an appointment for either/or for a second dose if one is available earlier, so you’re not waiting to receive the same brand.

That doesn’t, however, apply to young people between the ages of 12-17, as Pfizer is — so far — the only vaccine approved for that group.

1:16 Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries CEO explains 2 upcoming COVID-19 vaccine lotteries Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries CEO explains 2 upcoming COVID-19 vaccine lotteries

Story continues below advertisement