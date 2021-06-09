Menu

Health

More vaccine doses en route to Manitoba: task force

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 2:33 pm
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Vaccine Implementation Task Force, speaks to media June 9.
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Vaccine Implementation Task Force, speaks to media June 9. Province of Manitoba / YouTube

Manitoba will be receiving more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

The bulk of the shipments, just under 88,000, will be Pfizer shots, with roughly 18,000 doses of Moderna and 7,500 AstraZeneca also on the way.

The province is also expanding vaccine eligibility to anyone who received a first dose on or before May 4.

Read more: Manitoba launches nearly $2M lottery to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

While the province recommends Manitobans receive the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for both doses, the vaccines are conisdered equivalent, and you can book an appointment for either/or for a second dose if one is available earlier, so you’re not waiting to receive the same brand.

That doesn’t, however, apply to young people between the ages of 12-17, as Pfizer is — so far — the only vaccine approved for that group.

