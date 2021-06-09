Constant clamour from Canderel building continues to shell Mile-Ex residents

Send this page to someone via email

Mile-Ex residents say that despite sound mitigation measures implemented last year, the constant clamour from a nearby tech building persists and is intolerable.

Residents of Mozart Avenue who live right behind a Canderel-owned building that houses several companies — most notably Microsoft — say they are drastically affected by the noise.

“I can’t even stand and take a coffee anymore on my balcony,” resident Nicolas Santorineos said.

“All I hear is the ta-ta-ta of a chopper.”

The source of the relentless helicopter-like sound is the building’s industrial air conditioning system.

Last year after a Global News report, Canderel said it implemented a number of “significant modifications” to reduce the volume of the ventilation system.

Acoustic panels and speed modulators were installed to reduce the sound levels of the unit. The machine was programmed to shut off at night and on weekends.



“We have to admit that Canderel really did do some improvements,” resident Elana Wright said.

“They seem to have reduced the sound; however, the sound is still there and it’s just this constant hum or drum.”

In a statement to Global News, the company said override systems will turn on the ventilation unit when the servers need to be cooled.

“To protect these complex systems, fans may occasionally restart automatically when the outside temperature rises above 30 C at night or during the day on weekends, even when the system has been closed,” said company spokesperson Patrick Howe.

The company claims the extremely hot and humid temperatures are the reason for the increase in volume.

Neighbours say they are used to construction sounds and loud noises because they live in the city. But they say the constant sound from the building is uncomfortable.

“We’re not in an industrial area. We’re in an active, dynamic, pedestrian-focused neighbourhood full of parks. And they are really ruining our experience in our own back yard, on our balcony, in our bedrooms,” Wright said.

Numerous complaints have been filed with the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie since the initial changes, according to Dina Cindric.



“It feels like the city is not taking this seriously,” Cindric said.

After conducting several decibel tests, the borough insists the sound levels remain under the acceptable limit.

In a statement to Global News, borough officials say a private firm has been hired to identify the potential problem and find possible solutions to improve the living situation of residents.

The Mile-Ex neighbourhood has seen a dramatic increase in the number of big tech companies setting up shop in the area.

Surrounded by these offices filled with processing power and industrial ventilation, residents worry their concerns are not being heard. They want the city to protect their living space by finding a middle ground.

“If they want to develop this area, they should really do something about making sure that it can still function as both an industrial and residential area,” Cindric said.