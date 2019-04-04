Côte-Saint-Paul residents endure unconventional sound wall

Since January, residents of Côte-Saint-Paul in the neighborhood located in Montreal’s Southwest borough have been living in the shadow of shipping containers.

On one side of Roberval Street, there is demolition and a construction project underway on Highway 15. On the other side, there is a row of residential homes. In the middle, there is a towering wall of shipping containers.

The unconventional sound wall was installed to mitigate the constant noise and dust from the nearby Turcot Interchange work site.

Martin Girard, spokesperson for Transports Québec, said they built a wall using shipping containers because “it was impossible to install a classic sound barrier.”

The large structure is the first thing that long-time resident Italo Penna sees when he opens his door every day.

Penna does not enjoy the view and says its not the best solution but “it’s the most convenient one.”

The wall has since been moved from its original position in order to open up the street to local traffic.

Transports Québec says the wall will continue to stand tall until the new Turcot Interchange is completed, which is scheduled for 2020.

Catherine Cordeau say residents like herself have grown used to the odd structure of containers.

“I can wait for all this to be over,” Cordeau said.

The good news for people in the area is the work is nearly finished since about 89 per cent of the old structure has already been taken down.