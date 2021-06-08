SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Drop-in 1st doses of vaccine available at Edmonton Expo Centre

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 8:07 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Kenney calls for more Albertans to get vaccinated so province can move forward with reopening' COVID-19: Kenney calls for more Albertans to get vaccinated so province can move forward with reopening
WATCH: As Alberta is set to move into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney made a renewed push for more Albertans to roll up their sleeves for a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The premier said more people doing so is key if Albertans want to hit the threshold that would see Stage 3 begin. Lauren Pullen reports.

Alberta Health Services is offering no-appointment, first-dose COVID-19 immunization clinics over a three-day period at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The so-called “immunization blitz” starts Wednesday and will run until Friday afternoon.

Wednesday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday’s hours are 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Friday’s are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney outlines Alberta’s reopening plan for summer

Health workers will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and no appointments are needed.

The Edmonton Expo Centre is located at 7515 118 Avenue NW. The drop-in clinic will be in Hall C.

According to the province, appointments already booked at the Expo Centre will continue as scheduled.

Read more: Calgary’s Indigenous COVID-19 vaccine clinic hitting the streets with mobile outreach

A similar clinic is being offered in Calgary at the Telus Convention Centre.

Between June 8 and June 10, Calgarians can simply walk in to get their first dose — no appointment required.

Both Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney have been urging all Albertans 12 years and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The best thing that all of us can do is make sure we’re accessing the protection that vaccine offers us,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta sees lowest active case count since early March' COVID-19: Alberta sees lowest active case count since early March
COVID-19: Alberta sees lowest active case count since early March

Alberta’s reopening plan hinges on continued vaccination uptake. Stage 2, which will begin June 10, required at least 60 per cent of eligible Albertans to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and fewer than 500 hospitalizations.

Trending Stories

Stage 3 will take effect two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose.

Read more: Edmonton prepares to reopen recreation facilities, city-owned attractions

Under Stage 2, fitness centres and restaurants can reopen (with capacity limits and health measures in place) and the work-from-home requirement is lifted.

The premier says virtually all public health restrictions — including the ban on indoor social gatherings — would be lifted under Stage 3, which could come before the end of June, if more Albertans get vaccinated.

The Alberta government released its “Open for Summer” plan Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to lift COVID-19 restrictions in three stages. View image in full screen
The Alberta government released its “Open for Summer” plan Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to lift COVID-19 restrictions in three stages. Credit: Alberta government

As of Tuesday, 67 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 336 people in hospital with the virus as of June 8. Alberta had a total of 4,431 active COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Sluggish vaccine demand could put Alberta’s 3rd stage of reopening in jeopardy: Kenney

“We encourage all Albertans to protect themselves and others, by being vaccinated as soon as possible,” Alberta Health said in a news release Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier announces rollout for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine' Alberta premier announces rollout for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Alberta premier announces rollout for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine – Jun 1, 2021

Anyone taking advantage of the three-day drop-in vaccination clinic should bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be required at the clinic.

“Please do your part in helping keep our community as safe as possible. It is vitally important for all of us to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 and to follow public health guidelines at all times. This includes maintaining physical distancing and masking,” the government said.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, stay home and arrange for COVID-19 testing through AHS.ca or by calling 811.”

