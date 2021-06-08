COVID-19: Drop-in 1st doses of vaccine available at Edmonton Expo Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services is offering no-appointment, first-dose COVID-19 immunization clinics over a three-day period at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The so-called “immunization blitz” starts Wednesday and will run until Friday afternoon.

Wednesday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday’s hours are 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Friday’s are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health workers will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and no appointments are needed.

The Edmonton Expo Centre is located at 7515 118 Avenue NW. The drop-in clinic will be in Hall C.

According to the province, appointments already booked at the Expo Centre will continue as scheduled.

A similar clinic is being offered in Calgary at the Telus Convention Centre.

Between June 8 and June 10, Calgarians can simply walk in to get their first dose — no appointment required.

Easy way to get your first dose in Calgary at @CTCC_Calgary. Just walk in. No appointment required. 8:20AM – 7:20PM on Tue, Wed, and Thu this week. Let’s get those numbers up and move into Stage 3 and be fully #OpenForSummer! https://t.co/8hVAek0Voz — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 8, 2021

Both Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney have been urging all Albertans 12 years and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The best thing that all of us can do is make sure we’re accessing the protection that vaccine offers us,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Alberta’s reopening plan hinges on continued vaccination uptake. Stage 2, which will begin June 10, required at least 60 per cent of eligible Albertans to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and fewer than 500 hospitalizations.

Stage 3 will take effect two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose.

Under Stage 2, fitness centres and restaurants can reopen (with capacity limits and health measures in place) and the work-from-home requirement is lifted.

The premier says virtually all public health restrictions — including the ban on indoor social gatherings — would be lifted under Stage 3, which could come before the end of June, if more Albertans get vaccinated.

View image in full screen The Alberta government released its “Open for Summer” plan Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to lift COVID-19 restrictions in three stages. Credit: Alberta government

As of Tuesday, 67 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 336 people in hospital with the virus as of June 8. Alberta had a total of 4,431 active COVID-19 cases.

“We encourage all Albertans to protect themselves and others, by being vaccinated as soon as possible,” Alberta Health said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone taking advantage of the three-day drop-in vaccination clinic should bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be required at the clinic.

“Please do your part in helping keep our community as safe as possible. It is vitally important for all of us to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 and to follow public health guidelines at all times. This includes maintaining physical distancing and masking,” the government said.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, stay home and arrange for COVID-19 testing through AHS.ca or by calling 811.”