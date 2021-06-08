Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Falkland Stampede cancelled for 2nd consecutive year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 4:45 pm
Falkland Stampede organizers say because of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual rodeo has been postponed until May 2022. View image in full screen
Falkland Stampede organizers say because of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual rodeo has been postponed until May 2022. Megan Turcato

For a second year in a row, the annual Falkland Stampede has been cancelled.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions, organizers of the century-old event announced they have been forced to scrub its rodeo weekend of August 27-29.

“Although the current state of this pandemic is moving in a positive direction, the expected provincial health orders come August will not allow for a large-scale event such as the stampede to occur,” organizers said on Facebook.

Read more: Falkland Stampede delayed amid COVID-19 pandemic

“The Falkland Community Association has exhausted all avenues and it is in the best interest of all that we postpone the stampede to May 2022. Thank you for your continued support.”

Normally, the Falkland Stampede is held during the May long weekend, and is the annual highlight for the small community of approximately 800.

Last year, though, organizers pushed back its May long weekend date to August 28-30 in hopes of having a rodeo in 2020 instead of cancelling it.

However, as August neared, organizers announced on July 23 that the 2020 stampede was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Barring this year and last, the North Okanagan rodeo has been an annual staple since 1919.

Click to play video: 'Stampede central to small town life in Falkland' Stampede central to small town life in Falkland
Stampede central to small town life in Falkland – May 20, 2019
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagOkanagan tagNorth Okanagan tag2021 tagCOVID-19 in Canada tagFalkland tagFalkland Stampede tagCoronavirus Events tagFalkland Stampede cancelled tag

