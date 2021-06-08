COVID-19: Falkland Stampede cancelled for 2nd consecutive year

Send this page to someone via email

For a second year in a row, the annual Falkland Stampede has been cancelled.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions, organizers of the century-old event announced they have been forced to scrub its rodeo weekend of August 27-29.

“Although the current state of this pandemic is moving in a positive direction, the expected provincial health orders come August will not allow for a large-scale event such as the stampede to occur,” organizers said on Facebook.

“The Falkland Community Association has exhausted all avenues and it is in the best interest of all that we postpone the stampede to May 2022. Thank you for your continued support.”

Normally, the Falkland Stampede is held during the May long weekend, and is the annual highlight for the small community of approximately 800.

Last year, though, organizers pushed back its May long weekend date to August 28-30 in hopes of having a rodeo in 2020 instead of cancelling it.

However, as August neared, organizers announced on July 23 that the 2020 stampede was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Barring this year and last, the North Okanagan rodeo has been an annual staple since 1919.

