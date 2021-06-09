Engines ready to roar at the Saskatchewan International Raceway

Send this page to someone via email

They will be plenty of horsepower corralled in one spot just outside Saskatoon very soon.

Saskatchewan International Raceway is ready to return with a slightly scaled-back schedule. However, the engines will be roaring just as loud, and the cars will be blasting down the track just as fast as ever on opening night.

“It’s going to be Friday, June 11,” said Shawn Zezula, the track manager at SIR.

“We are starting out with street legal, and then Saturday and Sunday we got a race each day.”

There will be a limit of 150 spectators allowed at the track to start the season.

SIR is hoping restrictions will loosen up once the province enters Step 2 of its reopening roadway on June 20.

With limited spectators, the track has decided to slug through the season without calling upon its sponsors for help.

“We’re not going to any of our sponsors. If some of our sponsors want to help out and give us a donation, yes, we will take it,” Zezula said.

“But we just felt, as a group, let’s not do it. Let’s hope everybody weathers through this. And next year I am crossing my fingers 2022 is going to be a whole new season.”

Racers will also enjoy a freshly groomed track and improvements to the guardrails, and fans will notice some upgrades to the amenities as well.

“Which consists of brand new washrooms for the men and the women, we got a beautiful new concession, we got a beautiful walk-in souvenir shop, and then the part that I’m really proud of we have a new three-bay shop for all of our equipment,” Zezula said.

“We are definitely growing in here in leaps and bounds.”

SIR’s complete racing schedule for 2021 is posted on its website.