Thunderstorms, rain expected for the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville areas

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for eastern Ontario calling for rain, thunderstorms and heavy winds.

The weather authority is calling for isolated thunderstorms to move slowly through the Belleville, Kingston and Brockville regions starting Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfalls are expected to reach between 20 and 40 millimetres, with winds reaching as high as 70 km/h.

“Sudden very low visibility and ponding of water on poorly drained areas of highways from the downpours may result in difficult driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to end Tuesday evening.

The Brockville area is also under a heat warning. Environment Canada says daytime highs may reach between 31 and 33 C with humidex approaching 40. Overnight lows are only expected to dip to between 20 and 22 C.

