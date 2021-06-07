Menu

Canada

High heat sparks Kingston residents to find cooler activities

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'High heat sparks Kingston residents to find cooler activities' High heat sparks Kingston residents to find cooler activities
It's not even summer yet, but temperatures in Kingston have it feeling like it and then some. And the high temperatures have prompted some to find cooler activities.

It’s not even officially summer yet, but you wouldn’t have known it walking outside in Kingston Monday.

“Hot and humid. It makes a big difference once you factor in that humidex value,” Global Kingston weather presenter Bill Welychka said. “People with respiratory issues might have a little bit of difficulty breathing when a heat warning is in effect.”

The thermometer hit 29 C Monday and it felt closer to 37 with the humidity.

Kingston is slated to hit a record high for June 7, and with the mercury rising as much as it has, it’s no surprise so many people are flocking to nearby splash pads, to find cool water, or to find shade from the many trees — anything to help beat the heat.

“We’ve got a pool at home, but thought we’d take a break today,” Kingston resident Colby Curtis said was his reason for being at the splash pad Monday. “Thought we’d come to the splash pad here to keep cool. Obviously the odd beer or two on the deck.”

“I don’t mind the heat because I love the sun,” Jamie-Lee Pietrantonio said. “So I like to have the kids outside rather than in the house so this is really nice for us. This is our favourite splash pad in the city so we just like to come here whenever we can.”

“I just find that being outdoors and closer to the lake and in the shade is really helpful and lots of hydration, so lots of water,” Kingston resident Jennifer Snook said.

And with the official start to summer still a few weeks away, you may want to brace yourself for a few more days like this one over the next few months.

