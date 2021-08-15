Canada election: Regina Qu’Appelle

Regina Qu’Appelle is a split urban/rural riding that includes northeast Regina, Wolseley, Wynard and the southern side of the Quill Lakes.
It also includes the Qu’Appelle valley region on the east side of Highway 6 and the communities Balcarres, Indian Head and Raymore, among others.
Approximately 21 per cent of the riding’s population identify as Indigenous, and Cree and Ojibway are the most commonly spoken Indigenous languages.
The riding has been a Tory stronghold since the modern Conservative Party of Canada era.
Former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer has held the riding since 2004.
Prior to that, the riding had elected an NDP candidate in the previous four elections.
Candidates
Conservative: Andrew Scheer (incumbent)
