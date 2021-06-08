3-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge sends 1 car crashing down embankment onto train tracks

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people were sent to the hospital from an overnight collision in Maple Ridge involving three vehicles.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Lougheed Highway near 280 Street, police said.

From the initial investigation, it appears a van passed a car on a double solid line and then collided with a third vehicle coming the other way.

Police said that car crashed down a 20-metre embankment, landing on some train tracks.

Firefighters then had to cut a hole in the roof and use ropes to pull that person back onto the road.

That driver was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that was initially passed also appeared to hit the car that went down the embankment, police said.

That driver was taken to Mission Hospital and the driver of the van was treated at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A section of Lougheed Highway was closed for hours overnight while police investigated and cleared the scene.