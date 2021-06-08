Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge sends 1 car crashing down embankment onto train tracks

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge crash sends two people to hospital' Maple Ridge crash sends two people to hospital
A three-vehicle crash late Monday night in Maple Ridge sent one car crashing down an embankment and two people had to be transported to the hospital.

Multiple people were sent to the hospital from an overnight collision in Maple Ridge involving three vehicles.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Lougheed Highway near 280 Street, police said.

From the initial investigation, it appears a van passed a car on a double solid line and then collided with a third vehicle coming the other way.

Police said that car crashed down a 20-metre embankment, landing on some train tracks.

Firefighters then had to cut a hole in the roof and use ropes to pull that person back onto the road.

Click to play video: 'Jail time for driver in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run' Jail time for driver in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run
Jail time for driver in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run – Jun 27, 2019

Read more: Overnight collision in Maple Ridge sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

Story continues below advertisement

That driver was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The driver of the car that was initially passed also appeared to hit the car that went down the embankment, police said.

That driver was taken to Mission Hospital and the driver of the van was treated at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A section of Lougheed Highway was closed for hours overnight while police investigated and cleared the scene.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Maple Ridge tagRidge Meadows RCMP tagLougheed Highway tagMaple Ridge crash tagLougheed Highway crash tagCrash in Maple Ridge tagOvernight crash Maple Ridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers