Halifax Regional Municipality launches new fire rescue boat named ‘Kjipuktuk’

Halifax Regional Municipality announced Tuesday that it’s launching a new harbour fire rescue boat to better support Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency in rescue missions.

The boat has been named the “Kjipuktuk (Halifax)” and is scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

Kjipuktuk was the name the first Mi’kmaw peoples used to describe the harbour and area that would later become known as Halifax. The call sign for the boat will be Fire Boat 1.

According to HRM, the new fire rescue boat will have enhanced features, including 24/7, year-round firefighting and rescue capabilities, towing capacity and the ability to deliver more than 3,000 gallons of water per minute.

“The addition of this boat supports the mission of (Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency) to provide firefighting and rescue services in the Halifax Harbour, and to nearby islands, shores, marinas and buildings near the shoreline,” HRM said in a release.

The Kjipuktuk (Halifax) is replacing the existing rigid hull inflatable boat, which had reached the end of its life and had limited firefighting capabilities.

HRM said the name of the boat was selected by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency staff through an internal survey after consulting with the Office of Diversity & Inclusion and Indigenous advisors.

The boat will be permanently docked at Alderney Landing.