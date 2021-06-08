Pair accused of attempting to steal catalytic converters at Kitchener car dealership

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested two people after they were allegedly spotted attempting to steal catalytic converters off vehicles at a car dealership.

Officers were called to a dealership on King Street East in Kitchener at around 8:35 p.m. for a report of a theft in progress.

The witness reported seeing two people removing catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the lot.

When the officers arrived, the pair took off on foot but police were able to capture a 40-year-old woman.

After investigating, officer found a 36-year-old man and took him into custody as well.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts do more than damage vehicles

Story continues below advertisement

The pair are facing numerous charges including theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

Police say the canine unit was able to track down the missing property, which was returned to the dealership.