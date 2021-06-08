Supporters for Chantel Moore gather at N.B. legislature after no charges laid in her death

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters of Chantel Moore are gathering at the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday morning to protest the fact that no charges will be laid against the police officer who killed her.

The 26-year-old Indigenous woman from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia was shot and killed by an Edmundston police officer who was called to do a wellness check on her on June 4, 2020.

On Monday, Public Prosecution Services said it would not seek charges against the officer, a use of force instructor who shot her four times.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Chantel Moore, who was shot and killed by Edmundston police on June 4, 2020. Courtesy of Eugene Moore

According to the review of the case, Moore had cornered the officer on her third-floor balcony while holding a “small steak knife.” The officer told her to drop the knife in French and shot her when she didn’t.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Moore’s autopsy, the cause of death “was found to be extensive injuries to the internal organs caused by gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.”

Read more: No charges against New Brunswick police officer in death of Chantel Moore

In a tweet, Chicky Polchies, the chief of St. Mary’s First Nation, said the peaceful demonstration at the legislature aims to show solidarity with Moore’s family “in the disappointment of the findings that no one will be charged in her brutal killing.”

peaceful demonstration to show solidarity with Chantels family, in the disappointment of the findings that no one will be charged in her brutal killing. Today at 11 am at legislature building. let us stand up against this injustice. #NewBrunswick #JusticeforChantel — chicky polchies (@chiefallanjr) June 8, 2021

Moore’s family has previously said that the circumstances did not warrant her being shot multiple times.

Story continues below advertisement

Officer on administrative duty

In a statement, Edmundston Police Force chief Alain Lang said he respects the public prosecution’s decision not to pursue charges and will work with the authorities in upcoming proceedings, including the coroner’s inquest and the New Brunswick Police Commission inquiry.

The officer remains assigned to administrative duties until those proceedings conclude.

Read more: Complaints filed against Edmundston officers in fatal shooting of Chantel Moore

“The use of force in an intervention is not something we take lightly. Our members undergo rigorous training in order to respond to difficult circumstances,” he said in the statement.

A peaceful gathering outside the New Brunswick legislature for the family of Chantel Moore’s family — who yesterday learned the officer would not face charges in her death. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/5GGOQRIufd — Nathalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) June 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.