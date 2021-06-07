No charges against New Brunswick police officer in death of Chantel Moore

New Brunswick’s public prosecution service says no charges are warranted against the police officer involved in the death of Chantel Moore.

Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, was shot and killed by an Edmundston police officer who was called to do a wellness check on her on June 4, 2020.

In a release issued late Monday, the service said the Crown has concluded its review of a report done by Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations, which investigated the case because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.

The bureau’s report said on the day Moore was killed, a person made a call to the Edmundston police to ensure the safety of Moore at around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, Moore allegedly opened the door to her apartment holding a knife and walked toward the police officer. The officer allegedly stepped back and asked Moore to drop the knife. When that didn’t happen, he fired four times.

The watchdog agency concluded its report in December and handed it off to New Brunswick’s public prosecution service to determine if charges should be laid.

“Based on the review of the evidence, it is of our opinion that in the early morning hours of June 4, the officer in question did believe, on reasonable grounds, that force or a threat of force was being used against him by Ms. Moore, that he shot at Ms. Moore for the purpose of defending or protecting himself and that his actions were reasonable under the circumstances,” said Monday’s release.

“The action of the officer was in response to a potential lethal threat approaching him quickly, having no other escape option available on the third-floor balcony he was confined to, and following repeated orders that Ms. Moore drop the weapon she was holding.”

It went on to say that the officer was justified in “doing what is required or authorized to do and in using as much force as is necessary for that purpose.”

Moore’s family has previously said that the circumstances did not warrant her being shot multiple times.

The release said the circumstances surrounding her death were “tragic.”

“Chantel was a beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend. She was a member of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia who had recently moved to New Brunswick to be closer to her family,” it said.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to her loved ones and to the communities touched by this loss.”

Inquest scheduled for next month

On Monday, chief coroner Jérôme Ouellette announced an inquest — a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence related to a death -– is scheduled to begin on Dec. 6.

The exact location of the inquest and the presiding coroner will be announced at a later date, according to a release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

“At the inquest, the presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death,” the release said.

“The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.”

The release noted that the coroner service does not make any finding of legal responsibility, nor does it assign blame.