Ontario reports 469 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase since late September

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 469 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as case counts continue to trend downward, marking the fewest number of daily cases since late September. The provincial total now stands at 537,076.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest daily increase since Sept. 26 when 435 new cases were reported. It is also the ninth straight day cases are below a thousand.

On Monday, there were 525 new cases with 663 on Sunday and 744 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s report, 182 cases were recorded in Toronto, 76 in Peel Region, 40 in Porcupine Health Unit, and 30 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report. York Region reported zero new cases but officials said that was due to data cleanup and updating.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,887 as 18 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, more than 10.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 158,209 vaccines (70,684 for a first shot and 87,525 for a second shot) in the last day. There are now more than 1.1 million people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 520,811 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,010 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 7,378 — down from the previous day when it was at 7,937, and is down from June 1 when it was at 11,689. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 703, which is down from yesterday at 735, and is down from last week at 1,030. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 3,100.

The government said 17,579 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 14,160 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,424,428 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 2.7 per cent. That figure is down from Monday’s at 3.6 and is down from last week when it was at 3.6 per cent.

Ontario reported 621 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 74 from the previous day) with 390 patients in intensive care units (down by 19) and 305 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 34). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 133.706 variant cases, which is up by 1,010 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,079 variant cases which did not change since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,009 variant cases which is up by 30 since the previous day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

267,586 people are male — an increase of 379 cases.

265,753 people are female — an increase of 339 cases.

85,798 people are 19 and under — an increase of 111 cases.

201,155 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 167 cases.

153,654 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 129 cases.

71,503 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 53 cases.

24,863 people are 80 and over — an increase of 7 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 71

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 533

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,770

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,508

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,777 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 20 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 40 active cases among long-term care residents 45 active cases among staff — down by one and down by ght, respectively, in the last day.

Advertisement