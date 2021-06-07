Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after small plane crashes in eastern Alberta, RCMP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 3:13 pm
Stock image of a Cessna plane. View image in full screen
Stock image of a Cessna plane. Via Pixabay

Police say a man is recovering from serious injuries after a small plane crashed in eastern Alberta on Sunday evening.

RCMP say the plane crashed near Heinsbury, Alta., which is about 232 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Vermilion RCMP say officers and paramedics responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report that a single-engine Cessna plane crashed.

Transportation Safety Board investigating after plane crashes near Fort Saskatchewan

They say the pilot, a 65-year-old man from Clandonald, Alta., was trapped inside with injuries.

Police say he was extricated from the plane and airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a wing and the body of the plane were damaged.

They say it’s believed the pilot tried to land on a private airstrip when the plane’s wing hit a tree.

The Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

