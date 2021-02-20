Transportation Safety Board investigating after plane crashes near Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called to investigate after a plane went down at the Warren Thomas (Josephburg) Aerodrome on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said while there were no fatalities reported. EMS, as well as fire services, also responded to the plane crash after a 911 call was made at 2:41 p.m.

Strathcona County Fire Chief Commissioner Darrell Reid said on social media Saturday that one person was taken to hospital and another was assessed by crews on scene.

A small plane has crashed at the @StrathcoCounty Warren Thomas Aerodrome near Josephburg. 1 occupant transported to hospital & the other assessed on-scene. Thx to our #strathco @StrathconaFire & Transportation Ag Services staff for a well managed response! Pics: TAS pic.twitter.com/T5f81sRuWe — Chief Commissioner Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) February 20, 2021

Police said that the Transportation Board of Canada has been notified of the crash.

The Warren Thomas (Josephburg) Aerodrome is located just north of the hamlet of Josephburg, around 12 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

