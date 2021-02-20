Transportation Safety Board investigating after plane crashes near Fort Saskatchewan

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called to investigate after a plane went down at the Warren Thomas (Josephburg) Aerodrome on Saturday afternoon.
RCMP said while there were no fatalities reported. EMS, as well as fire services, also responded to the plane crash after a 911 call was made at 2:41 p.m.
Strathcona County Fire Chief Commissioner Darrell Reid said on social media Saturday that one person was taken to hospital and another was assessed by crews on scene.
Police said that the Transportation Board of Canada has been notified of the crash.
Trending Stories
The Warren Thomas (Josephburg) Aerodrome is located just north of the hamlet of Josephburg, around 12 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
Alberta plane crash leaves 3 people dead
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments