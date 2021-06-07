Saskatchewan high schools to begin offering Nakoda language course in September

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan high schools are adding another Indigenous language course to their curriculum beginning in September.

Announced by the province on Monday, Nakoda courses will be available at the 10, 20 and 30 level.

Nakoda is the traditional language of the Nakoda people represented within Treaty 2, Treaty 4 and Treaty 6 and including First Nations such as Carry the Kettle, Ocean Man, Pheasant Rump, White Bear, Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head and Lean Man.

Read more: These Michif speakers have been fighting their whole lives to save a dying language

Developed by the Cegakin Nakoda Nation, also known as Carry the Kettle, the Nakoda curriculum is a result of work done by linguistic experts and knowledge keepers within the Indigenous community.

Story continues below advertisement

“The curriculum is literally a dream come true,” said Chad O’Watch, Cegakin Nation’s Nakoda Oyade Education Centre high school teacher.

“The Nakoda language is in such a dangerous state. We’re on the verge of not having a Nakoda language anymore. We believe as First Nations people that the language is inside of us, that it’s sleeping. Teaching the language will help awaken that language in all of us.”

The province says the new Nakoda curriculum aligns with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action and the Inspiring Success: First Nations and Métis PreK-12 Education Policy Framework.

Both initiatives aim to identify the importance of Indigenous languages and preserve cultural traditions, knowledge and history.

3:09 Growing up Michif in Saskatchewan Growing up Michif in Saskatchewan – Oct 16, 2020

“Our government is proud to support the preservation and growth of First Nations and Métis languages and cultural education in Saskatchewan schools,” said Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan’s education minister.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recognize that incorporating Indigenous languages, cultures and perspectives is essential to the engagement and success of all students in understanding our country’s history.”

Cree (nēhiyawēwin), Nakawe, Dene and Michif are other Indigenous language courses already available in high schools provincewide.

Read more: Saskatoon to name future street in Michif language

“Residential schools took away a lot, not only our language but our teachings from our elders,” said elder Clyde O’Watch of Cegakin Nation.

“When you take any language and try to interpret it into English, we lose a whole lot of meaning. So when we pray, the Creator, we say Adé Waką́tąga, but when we translate, we lose a whole lot of meaning to that. Our language is so important to us.”

Cegakin Nakoda Nation made the request to add the Nakoda language to the provincial curriculum.

2:24 Reviving Michif language and culture through education Reviving Michif language and culture through education – Oct 16, 2020