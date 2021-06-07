Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after police officer spat on, shoved

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 2:05 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man spat on and shoved an officer on Saturday morning. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer after an incident Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough police, around 10:30 a.m., an officer on general patrol in the Lansdowne Street and Parkway area attended a business.

Read more: SIU probe man’s injury during arrest outside Peterborough grocery store

Police say a man stuck his head in the driver’s side window of the police cruiser and yelled and spat at the officer. The man also allegedly shoved the officer, knocking them off balance as the officer worked to de-escalate the situation.

Trending Stories

Ross Jobe, 48, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

Click to play video: '1 in hospital following reported stabbing in Peterborough' 1 in hospital following reported stabbing in Peterborough
