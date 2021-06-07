Peterborough man arrested after police officer spat on, shoved

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer after an incident Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough police, around 10:30 a.m., an officer on general patrol in the Lansdowne Street and Parkway area attended a business.

Police say a man stuck his head in the driver’s side window of the police cruiser and yelled and spat at the officer. The man also allegedly shoved the officer, knocking them off balance as the officer worked to de-escalate the situation.

Ross Jobe, 48, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

