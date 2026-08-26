4 teens, 4 adults charged in stolen vehicle, firearms investigation: Toronto police

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Toronto police say four adults and four teens have been arrested as part of a stolen vehicle investigation that led to the seizure of several master keys and programming devices designed to steal cars.

Police say a wanted man and a youth fled after officers tried to arrest the man on Sunday.

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After a brief foot chase, police say they arrested both suspects and seized a loaded AR-15-style rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition.

Police say they searched a home in the city’s downtown and turned up seven master keys and two programming devices used in car thefts.

They say the search also led to five additional arrests.

Police say the accused — four adults between the ages of 18 and 20, as well as three teenage girls and one teenage boy aged 16 and 17 — face various firearms and theft charges.