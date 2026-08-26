Montana man killed 8 relatives, including 4 children: police

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A man killed four adults and four children during a family gathering on Sunday at a home outside Billings, Mont., according to police.

This comes after the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a phone call about an active shooter on Sunday before the house became “fully engulfed in flames.”

“Based on the information currently available, investigators believe there are eight victims; four juveniles and four adults. Active efforts are underway to safely recover their remains. The scene remains active and is expected to remain so for several more days,” the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office told Global News on Wednesday.

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Police said a “significant number of personnel continue to work at the location.”

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“Due to the condition and structural integrity of the residence, recovery and investigative efforts must be conducted carefully and methodically. This is a complex process, and the safety of personnel working at the scene remains a priority,” police added.

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The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said it extends its “sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

“We also recognize the profound impact this incident has had on our entire community. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement added.

The investigation is being conducted by Yellowstone County, in partnership with the Billings Police Department and numerous local, state and federal agencies.

A family member told The Associated Press that the incident took place weeks after the man’s parents asked him to move out.

Brad Ireland, whose former wife and two children were among the dead, identified the shooter as 44-year-old Alan Smith, according to The Associated Press.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office previously told Global News that the suspect had been accounted for and was taken to a local hospital, “where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to the initial investigation, the event started “as a family disturbance and was not a random act of violence where the parties were unknown to each other,” according to police.

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In a news conference on Monday, Billings Police Department Assistant Chief Shawn Mayo said that when the fire was observed in the home, “fire suppression efforts took priority as the fire blocked any reasonable attempt to rescue or recover victims.”

“The Billings Fire Department worked diligently to contain the fire as it spread throughout the structure and to stop the threat to adjacent houses. The fire was eventually suppressed and monitored throughout the night,” Mayo added.

Interim Yellowstone County sheriff Kent O’Donnell said at a news conference on Monday that “multiple adults and multiple juveniles” died at the home.

“Because of the fire and obviously water that goes to suppress that fire, it’s going to slow our investigation of the crime scene recovery of evidence,” O’Donnell said. “So we ask for patience as we complete this investigation.”

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— with files from The Associated Press