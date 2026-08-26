New Brunswick police charge man, 68, with arson after historic church burns

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Police in New Brunswick say they’ve charged a 68-year-old man with arson after a historic church burned down earlier this week.

Emergency services say they responded to a report of a religious building on fire early Monday morning in the Acadian community of Saint-Simon, N.B.

Posts on social media show Saint-Simon Catholic Church, built out of wood and about 100 years old, engulfed by fire.

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RCMP say a provincial fire marshal investigation found the fire was set intentionally and the church was unoccupied at the time.

Police say the accused, who is from Saint-Simon, was kept in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation into the fire to contact their Caraquet detachment.

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Local mayor Bernard Thériault said on social media it was the worst disaster in the history of the small community.