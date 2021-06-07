‘I regret that’: Kenney apologizes for Sky Palace dinner that broke COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney apologized Monday that a working dinner on the balcony of the so-called Sky Palace didn’t always follow the COVID-19 health restrictions.

He said Monday that a meeting was planned and he decided it would be more “prudent” to have it outside instead of inside.

The politicians tried to observe the rules but later measured the distance between the chairs, Kenney said. Two of them were spaced less than two metres apart and others shifted closer together throughout the evening, he explained.

The premier said he thought gathering outside was safer than having the meeting indoors but admitted the distancing rule wasn’t constantly “scrupulously” followed.

“We should have taken extra precautions to be distanced,” Kenney said Monday.

The premier said he’s tried to abide by all the public health measures in the last 16 months but has made mistakes.

He said he won’t be doing any gatherings of any kind until Stage 3 of the “Open For Summer” strategy.

He said he regrets the decision and the “perception” it caused.

The “working dinner” included Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Government House Leader and Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon, along with other political staffers, according to the premier’s office.

Under Stage 1 of Alberta’s summer reopening plan, outdoor dining is limited to four people from one household per table, or three people if they are all living alone and sitting with their designated close contacts.

While outdoor gatherings — which the premier’s office referred to the dinner as in response to journalists’ questions — are limited to 10 people in this stage of reopening, the government recommends they be from only two households.

Kenney said Monday there were six people at the dinner, using four tables.

The premier said he’s held meetings on that patio several times over the last 16 months because meeting outside is safer than meeting indoors.

In a post on her personal Facebook page Saturday, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer took issue with Kenney’s Sky Palace dinner with a number of other cabinet ministers that appeared in defiance of COVID-19 health restrictions, calling it hurtful and frustrating.

“I am confused and, like you, extremely hurt, and I’m so sorry for any pain, anger, or frustration this may have caused you,” Aheer wrote.

“All of us make mistakes, but this one is a big one, and I am truly sorry.”

Aheer recognized Albertans’ compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and their willingness to “maneuvre, pivot and adapt to the rules put in place by our government.”

“I can only imagine how disappointed you must be. Our leadership should sincerely apologize.”

Speaking to radio station RED FM in an interview Global News translated from Punjabi, Minister of Community and Social Services and MLA for Calgary North East Rajan Sawhney said she, too, was disappointed to see the photos of the dinner.

Sawhney’s riding has seen high rates of COVID-19 infections and low rates of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the pandemic, which prompted the creation of a walk-in, low-barrier immunization clinic in the area over the weekend.

“I would never (be at that dinner). Because… think about this: what’s my riding? Where are the most (case) numbers? Where is the most impact? Where has been the biggest pain?” she said.

“And this photo… my photo like this you will not see, because I would never do this. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And this photo… my photo like this you will not see, because I would never do this.

“If a mistake is made, then one should apologize.”

— With files from Heide Pearson, Global News