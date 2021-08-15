SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River . ELECTIONS CANADA

Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River is the sole riding for the northern half of Saskatchewan.

While its southern boundary is jagged, generally any area of the province north of Lloydminster or Prince Albert is part of this sprawling, 588,239-square-kilometre riding, which is one of the largest in the country.

The riding was created as Churchill River in 1996 from three former ridings, Prince Albert, Mackenzie and The Battlefords—Meadow Lake, and renamed Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River in 2004. In the eight general elections since, the NDP have been elected twice, the Liberals three times, and the Conservatives three times.

Trending Stories

More than 70 per cent of people identified as Indigenous in the 2016 census — the highest number in Saskatchewan, and the third-highest in all of Canada. The median income is $18,910, the second-lowest in Canada, according to the census.

Candidates:

Conservative: Gary Vidal (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElections Canada tagConservative tagDesnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River tagGary Vidal tag2021 federal election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers