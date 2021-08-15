Canada election: Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River

Send this page to someone via email

Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River is the sole riding for the northern half of Saskatchewan.

While its southern boundary is jagged, generally any area of the province north of Lloydminster or Prince Albert is part of this sprawling, 588,239-square-kilometre riding, which is one of the largest in the country.

The riding was created as Churchill River in 1996 from three former ridings, Prince Albert, Mackenzie and The Battlefords—Meadow Lake, and renamed Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River in 2004. In the eight general elections since, the NDP have been elected twice, the Liberals three times, and the Conservatives three times.

More than 70 per cent of people identified as Indigenous in the 2016 census — the highest number in Saskatchewan, and the third-highest in all of Canada. The median income is $18,910, the second-lowest in Canada, according to the census.

Candidates:

Conservative: Gary Vidal (incumbent)

Advertisement