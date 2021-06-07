N.S. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, live briefing coming soon

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier and top doctor are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon, as the province reports 14 new cases.

That includes two HRM schools now closed to in-person learning due to confirmed cases announced on Sunday night.

The briefing will be streamed live here at 3 p.m. AT.

Monday’s new cases include 11 in Central Zone, nine of which are close contacts of previously-reported cases. Two are under investigation.

Two of the Central Zone cases are connected to Graham Creighton Junior High in Dartmouth, as well as Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres (Dartmouth campus). Both are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The schools, which only resumed in-person classes last Thursday, will be closed until this Thursday to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning. Students will learn form home during the closure.

In a news release, Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said “it isn’t unusual to see sporadic school cases connected to community exposure.”

The province says there is “limited community spread” in Central Zone.

The remaining new cases consists of two in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone. All are either close contacts or related to travel.

2:05 N.S. top doctor says breakthrough cases to be expected N.S. top doctor says breakthrough cases to be expected

There were 36 recoveries since Sunday, bringing the province’s active case count to 182. There are 22 people in hospital, including seven in ICU.

On Sunday, labs completed 2,057 tests. That’s the lowest number of tests since April 18, when 1,950 tests were completed.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 637,911 of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province. Of those, 44,567 people have received their second dose.