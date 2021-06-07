Man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman to be sentenced for manslaughter

Send this page to someone via email

A man found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman is set to be sentenced today.

Brayden Bushby will appear in Thunder Bay, Ont., court, where Justice Helen Piece is scheduled to deliver her decision.

Pierce found Bushby guilty of manslaughter at a judge-alone trial last year.

The trial heard witness accounts of the January 2017 assault when Bushby threw the metal trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, striking and injuring Barbara Kentner.

Kentner died months after the attack in July 2017 at age 34.

The case drew criticism for how the justice system treats Indigenous victims after Bushby’s second-degree murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter and aggravated assault.