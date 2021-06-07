Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman to be sentenced for manslaughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 6:20 am
Brayden Bushby, centre, along with his defence team George Joseph, left, and Ryan Green, right, enter the old courthouse ahead of the second day of his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. View image in full screen
Brayden Bushby, centre, along with his defence team George Joseph, left, and Ryan Green, right, enter the old courthouse ahead of the second day of his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

A man found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman is set to be sentenced today.

Brayden Bushby will appear in Thunder Bay, Ont., court, where Justice Helen Piece is scheduled to deliver her decision.

Read more: Family describes how Ontario woman’s death from trailer hitch assault upended their lives

Pierce found Bushby guilty of manslaughter at a judge-alone trial last year.

Trending Stories

The trial heard witness accounts of the January 2017 assault when Bushby threw the metal trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, striking and injuring Barbara Kentner.

READ MORE: Man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman found guilty of manslaughter

Kentner died months after the attack in July 2017 at age 34.

Story continues below advertisement

The case drew criticism for how the justice system treats Indigenous victims after Bushby’s second-degree murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Indigenous Woman tagBarbara Kentner tagBrayden Bushby tagBrayden Bushby trial tagTrailer Hitch tagBrayden Bushby sentencing tagBarbara Kentner Death tagJustice Helen Piece tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers