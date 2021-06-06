Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe storm, tornado damage areas south of Calgary

By Kaylen Small & Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 9:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Severe storm, tornado damage areas south of Calgary' Severe storm, tornado damage areas south of Calgary
People in the areas hit hard by a severe storm and tornado in Alberta are surveying the damages, including toppled trees and crushed cars. Jackie Wilson reports.

People in the areas hit by Saturday’s severe storm and tornado in Alberta are surveying the damage left behind.

Read more: Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm

High winds and hail pummeled regions south and east of Calgary, from High River to Brooks, leaving trees toppled and branches strewn.

Brooks was hit by a severe storm around 3 p.m., with wind gusts reaching 99 kilometres an hour, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Read more: Edmonton, much of Alberta under heat warning as temperatures expected to soar

A cyclist is lucky to be alive after becoming pinned underneath a falling tree, according to a witness.

Story continues below advertisement

“The guy was just riding by. He was right in front of my truck and then the tree just broke over top of him,” Luka Sergie said.

“It could have been much worse. He’s lucky because of my truck. The heavy part fell on my truck and that’s why he escaped with minor injuries.”

Trending Stories

According to reports from prominent storm chasers, the majority of the damage is along a five-kilometre strip near Brooks. It’s unclear if the damage was caused by the tornado itself or strong winds accompanying the thunderstorm.

Read more: Severe thunderstorms set to hit Edmonton, central Alberta on Friday afternoon

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued on Saturday after 2 p.m., in effect for about an hour.

ECCC confirmed a tornado touched down east of High River and moved towards Blackie at around 30 kilometres per hour.

Damage the day after a storm in Brooks on Saturday, June 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Damage the day after a storm in Brooks on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Global News

Storm chaser Kyle Hetherington recalled being in close range to the tornado.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really quick. There were leaves and branches flying. Then I saw there were horses in the field and they were all running as fast as they could,” he said Sunday.

“I stopped at the farm afterwards… Thankfully, all the animals were fine. They just had one big branch break on one of the trees but they had no damage. But it was intense.”

Hetherington said the tornado was on the ground for about 10 minutes and he was left shaking from adrenaline after it was gone.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weather tagTornado tagAlberta Storm tagBrooks tagAlberta Tornado tagAlberta storm damage tagBrooks storm tagBrooks storm damage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers