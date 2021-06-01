Edmonton, much of Alberta under heat warning as temperatures expected to soar

Send this page to someone via email

The next few days are expected to be hot in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Edmonton, as well as regions to the north, east and south of the city.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29 C for daytime highs in the Edmonton area and not dip below 14 C overnight.

Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel is forecasting 31 C for a high in the city on Wednesday.

The extreme heat is forecast to begin Tuesday and come to an end by Friday, according to Environment Canada. Sobel is forecasting daytime highs of 24 C, 18 C and 17 C for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Weather specialist Mike Sobel’s weather forecast June 1, 2021. Global News

Special weather statements were issued for other parts of the province, due to daytime highs between 28 C and 35 C and overnight lows between 13 C and 18 C.

People should take some extra precautions from the heat, including:

rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

taking frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible

drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

checking for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle — do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

People should also keep an eye on symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such a high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Story continues below advertisement

For a full list of areas under heat warnings and special weather statements, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.