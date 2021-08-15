Canada election: Sudbury

Send this page to someone via email

The Sudbury riding consists of part of the City of Greater Sudbury and includes part of Lake Panache, Vermilion River, Spanish River, as well as Fairbank, Kelly and Ramsey lakes.

Liberal incumbent Paul Lefebvre has held the seat since 2015. He was reelected in 2019 with 40.9 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Beth Mairs garnered 13,885 votes and Conservative Pierre St-Amant took 9,864 votes.

Lefebvre was preceded by NDP Glenn Thibeault between 2008 and 2015, as well as Liberal Diane Marleau, who held the seat from 1988 to 2008.

Lefebvre was the former commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission and has taught international taxation at the University of Ottawa’s law school. He practiced law until he entered politics in 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: Paul Lefebvre (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Party:

Animal Protection Party:

Independent:

Independent:

Advertisement