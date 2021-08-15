SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Sudbury

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
A look at Sudbury, one of Ontario’s 121 ridings in the 2021 federal election. View image in full screen
A look at Sudbury, one of Ontario’s 121 ridings in the 2021 federal election. Elections Canada

The Sudbury riding consists of part of the City of Greater Sudbury and includes part of Lake Panache, Vermilion River, Spanish River, as well as Fairbank, Kelly and Ramsey lakes.

Liberal incumbent Paul Lefebvre has held the seat since 2015. He was reelected in 2019 with 40.9 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Beth Mairs garnered 13,885 votes and Conservative Pierre St-Amant took 9,864 votes.

Lefebvre was preceded by NDP Glenn Thibeault between 2008 and 2015, as well as Liberal Diane Marleau, who held the seat from 1988 to 2008.

Trending Stories

Lefebvre was the former commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission and has taught international taxation at the University of Ottawa’s law school. He practiced law until he entered politics in 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: Paul Lefebvre (incumbent)
Conservative:
NDP:
Green:
People’s Party:
Animal Protection Party:
Independent:
Independent:

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElection Canada tagLiberal tagSudbury tagPaul Lefebvre tagSudbury riding tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers