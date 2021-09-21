Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 21 2021 10:14am
05:31

Election Panel: was the vote a waste of time?

Amanda Galbraith at Navigator and Randi Rahamim with Teneo weigh-in on the election results that mirror the 2019 election, and the Liberals’ plan for leading a divided nation out of the pandemic.

