Global News Morning Toronto September 21 2021 10:14am 05:31 Election Panel: was the vote a waste of time? Amanda Galbraith at Navigator and Randi Rahamim with Teneo weigh-in on the election results that mirror the 2019 election, and the Liberals’ plan for leading a divided nation out of the pandemic. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8208778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8208778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?