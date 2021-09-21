Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
September 21 2021 12:24pm
02:30

Canadian voters hand Justin Trudeau another Liberal minority government

As the mail in votes continue to be counted in the day after the election, there are no major changes from the previous government. Marianne Dimain has the results breakdown.

